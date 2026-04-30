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Interview: Iranian viral LEGO cartoonists were Iranian gov't critics before Trump’s ruthless attacks says 'Explosive Media' rep - interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Iranian viral LEGO cartoonists were government critics before Trump’s ruthless attacks 

The Explosive Media group’s viral LEGO takedowns of the “Epstein coalition” are exactly the kind of voices Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu once imagined would rise up against Iran’s government. 

However, Don and Bibi didn’t just miscalculate—they blew it.

Speaking to Drop Site News, an Explosive Media representative said he and his team once criticized Iran’s government. But now, he says, they’re ready to sacrifice themselves for it—because it’s fighting for them.

💬 "In a battle with a ruthless enemy we do not think about the political parties or anything else," he said.

The media representative also busted another Western myth: that Iranians are backward or incapable of mastering advanced tech.

👉 In reality, Iran has built a high degree of self-sufficiency and continues to make serious strides in fields like computer science.

It’s a country the West consistently underestimates.

🔥 What’s even more striking is that after their cartoons went viral, Explosive Media’s social media accounts were flooded with supportive messages from ordinary Americans.

The group’s representative said they admire the spirit of the American people—but not the US regime.

@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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