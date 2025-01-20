The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 372 - Chosen By Whom?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video message I want to look at the idea of “Chosen” or “The Chosen” and what this has come to mean in spiritual terms in our present culture. Chosen implies automatically that there is a CHOOSER of the Chosen and there are those that are CHOSEN. The identity of the CHOOSER and CHOSEN is all important and chosen for WHAT exactly? I became aware of this distinction over the last couple of months. I kept seeing these terms pop up on various Social Media channels. Eventually my curiosity was aroused enough to go look at what was being meant by individuals when they used the term Chosen or The Chosen or even Chosen Ones in video messages. Was this a Biblical term or concept? I determined to find out.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 384 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling