Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Matt Gaetz - I take no lecture from those who grovel & bend knee for lobbyists, special interests who own our leadership, hollow out this town, and borrow against the future of future generations
channel image
Insight
18 Subscribers
161 views
Published 17 hours ago

A historic speech from Rep. Matt Gaetz, a true Statesman, who successfully spearheaded the first removal of the Speaker of US House of Representatives in all of US History.

Keywords
matt gaetzspeaker of house removalkevin mccarthy removedfirst in us history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket