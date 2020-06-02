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PREPARE TO KISS YOUR FREEDOM GOODBYE!
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61 views • June 02, 2020
This is a backup of 'Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid' from the excellent corebettreport, in case it’s censored/removed by YouTube. The original video is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=228&v=igx86PoU7v8&feature=emb_logo&t=1242s
The takeover of public health that we have documented in How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet that we have documented in Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World was not, at base, about money.
The unimaginable wealth that Gates has accrued is now being used to purchase something much more useful: control. Control not just of the global health bodies that can coordinate a worldwide vaccination program, or the governments that will mandate such an unprecedented campaign, but control over the global population itself.
Please share this!
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 – 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄
𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡-𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 – 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙋𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙎.
e.g. THE DOG BILL OF RIGHTS
If you take your dog to the vet to have him vaccinated (or worse) you do not need the dog’s consent. That is because under the law the dog is PERSONAL property. Mandatory vaccination goes under the same property rights. Ownership of humans took place during the system of slavery. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT MANDATORY VACCINATION MEANS. Slavery was MADE ILLEGAL on January 31, 1865 in the USA.
𝙑𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩. 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚. They are typically not tested or researched because companies are excluded from being sued. It’s verifiably documented they cause harm on a massive scale. The WHO and UN have publicly admitted this. Even if they do 'safety and efficacy' it is false and misleading. Do NOT be forced into anything that violates your rights, especially being experimented on with something that is UNPROVEN.
Any vaccine not properly researched, tested and govt. approved for use on human beings, and which is rushed into production and implemented under false pretenses, simply for greeds' sake, as well as other insidious reasons which have been documented such as sterilization, etc. is dangerous and blatantly wrong.
Mandated (Forced) Vaccination is not only just wrong, unethical, morally reprehensible, and violates our Fundamental Human Rights, but 100% illegal according to international law stipulated by The Nuremberg Code in 1947. It also violates The Hippocratic Oath held sacred by every physician and have sworn to uphold.
Nuremberg Trials' Code is a set of research ethics principles created at the end of WW2.
1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.
2. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
3. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.
4. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
5. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.
6. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
7. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
8. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.
9. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.
10. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Ben Franklin
The takeover of public health that we have documented in How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health and the remarkably brazen push to vaccinate everyone on the planet that we have documented in Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World was not, at base, about money.
The unimaginable wealth that Gates has accrued is now being used to purchase something much more useful: control. Control not just of the global health bodies that can coordinate a worldwide vaccination program, or the governments that will mandate such an unprecedented campaign, but control over the global population itself.
Please share this!
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
𝐕𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 – 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄
𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡-𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 – 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙋𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙎.
e.g. THE DOG BILL OF RIGHTS
If you take your dog to the vet to have him vaccinated (or worse) you do not need the dog’s consent. That is because under the law the dog is PERSONAL property. Mandatory vaccination goes under the same property rights. Ownership of humans took place during the system of slavery. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT MANDATORY VACCINATION MEANS. Slavery was MADE ILLEGAL on January 31, 1865 in the USA.
𝙑𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩. 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚. They are typically not tested or researched because companies are excluded from being sued. It’s verifiably documented they cause harm on a massive scale. The WHO and UN have publicly admitted this. Even if they do 'safety and efficacy' it is false and misleading. Do NOT be forced into anything that violates your rights, especially being experimented on with something that is UNPROVEN.
Any vaccine not properly researched, tested and govt. approved for use on human beings, and which is rushed into production and implemented under false pretenses, simply for greeds' sake, as well as other insidious reasons which have been documented such as sterilization, etc. is dangerous and blatantly wrong.
Mandated (Forced) Vaccination is not only just wrong, unethical, morally reprehensible, and violates our Fundamental Human Rights, but 100% illegal according to international law stipulated by The Nuremberg Code in 1947. It also violates The Hippocratic Oath held sacred by every physician and have sworn to uphold.
Nuremberg Trials' Code is a set of research ethics principles created at the end of WW2.
1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.
2. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
3. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.
4. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
5. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.
6. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
7. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
8. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.
9. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.
10. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Ben Franklin
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