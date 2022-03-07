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Top Secret Leaked Pfizer Document Proves how Deadly these mRNA Shots are
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397 views • March 07, 2022
PFIZER PDF DOCUMENT : https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4Evbg8mFSLN/ published by MatrixRedPill https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matrixredpill/
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Pfizer vaccine adverse events data. Of particular interest is page 30.
Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4Evbg8mFSLN/ published by MatrixRedPill https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matrixredpill/
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Pfizer vaccine adverse events data. Of particular interest is page 30.
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