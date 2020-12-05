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Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization
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4134 views • December 05, 2020
The Richie Allen Show Thursday December 3rd - BOMBSHELL Fertility Info On New Pfizer Vaccine!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9e2PmthCLM
Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization
https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/12/02/head-of-pfizer-research-covid-vaccine-is-female-sterilization/
Dr Mike Yeadon: 'Stong evidence' of Covid herd immunity in the UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRLnM8DsLLM
HERE IS BILL GATES’ INJECTABLE BIOCHIP, FOR THOSE WHO THINK IT IS CONSPIRACY THEORY
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/here-is-bill-gates-injectable-biochip-for-those-who-think-it-is-conspiracy-theory/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9e2PmthCLM
Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization
https://healthandmoneynews.wordpress.com/2020/12/02/head-of-pfizer-research-covid-vaccine-is-female-sterilization/
Dr Mike Yeadon: 'Stong evidence' of Covid herd immunity in the UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRLnM8DsLLM
HERE IS BILL GATES’ INJECTABLE BIOCHIP, FOR THOSE WHO THINK IT IS CONSPIRACY THEORY
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/here-is-bill-gates-injectable-biochip-for-those-who-think-it-is-conspiracy-theory/
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