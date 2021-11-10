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#256: Is Atheism Dead?—Eric Metaxas
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30 views • November 10, 2021
Most books by Christians about the atheism v theism debate start with the reasonableness of faith. Popular radio host and author Eric Metaxas starts with the reasonableness of science as filled with evidential power for the existence of God as can be known by faith. His brand new book is titled Is Atheism Dead? And what a stemwinder it is. Truly thought-provoking stuff hiding in plain sight—evidence of intentional and intelligent design.
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