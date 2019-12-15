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House Judiciary Debates Articles of Impeachment 12/12/19 - Day 2 Morning Session
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4 views • December 15, 2019
The House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The second day of the hearing included further debate on the resolution as well as debate on amendments offered by committee members.
This is the fourth portion of the hearing, before the committee adjourned.
Morning Session Time 3:56:40
The second day of the hearing included further debate on the resolution as well as debate on amendments offered by committee members.
This is the fourth portion of the hearing, before the committee adjourned.
Morning Session Time 3:56:40
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