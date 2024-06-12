Victor Davis Hanson on Higher Education's Radical Shift and Its Consequences





In this eye-opening video, historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson delves into the profound changes sweeping through American higher education. Hanson critiques the dominance of hard-left ideologies in universities, highlighting how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies are reshaping academic landscapes and undermining traditional meritocracy.





Hanson argues that college presidents now fear crossing left-wing faculty and students, leading to leadership choices based on ideological conformity rather than merit. He points out that universities, like Columbia, have faced backlash due to a perceived lack of moral compass, especially in handling incidents of anti-Semitism on campus. Hanson emphasizes the financial pressures elite institutions face as alumni and donors grow increasingly disenchanted with the ideological direction of their alma maters.





Exploring broader societal implications, Hanson compares the situation in academia to the military, discussing how both are suffering from similar issues of ideological rigidity and lowered standards. He warns that this shift could have long-term detrimental effects on America's competitiveness and social cohesion.





The discussion also touches on the international dimension, as Hanson examines the influx of foreign students from illiberal countries and the consequences of prioritizing full-paying students over merit-based admissions. He highlights the disconnect between traditional academic standards and the current educational environment, leading to a workforce perceived as ill-prepared by many employers.





🔗 Watch now to understand Victor Davis Hanson's perspective on the ideological transformation of American higher education, its impact on academic standards, and the potential fallout for the future of American society.





