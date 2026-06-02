💥Kiev this morning, covered in smoke, following drone and missile strikes through the night.

💥🇺🇦 According to FIRMS, tonight's (last night) Russian strikes hit multiple targets across Kiev, including key logistics infrastructure in the Podil district — Petrivka railway junction, the river port and dock facilities, and the Rybalskyi Peninsula industrial/shipyard zone.

💥🇺🇦 FIRMS data also shows heat signatures over Zaporozhye last night — two clusters in the Zavodskyi district, most likely the Zaporizhstal steel complex and adjacent rail/freight infrastructure.