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💥Kiev this morning, covered in smoke, following drone and missile strikes through the night.
💥🇺🇦 According to FIRMS, tonight's (last night) Russian strikes hit multiple targets across Kiev, including key logistics infrastructure in the Podil district — Petrivka railway junction, the river port and dock facilities, and the Rybalskyi Peninsula industrial/shipyard zone.
💥🇺🇦 FIRMS data also shows heat signatures over Zaporozhye last night — two clusters in the Zavodskyi district, most likely the Zaporizhstal steel complex and adjacent rail/freight infrastructure.