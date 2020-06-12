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Gun Ban Canada - 2020 Documentary Part 1
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306 views • June 12, 2020
CCFR Channel (Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights)
Uploaded on June 12 2020
Part two here: https://www.brighteon.com/492b495b-a7c5-428a-9a81-432f91997eb1
The CCFR partnered with WildTV to tell Canadian's our side of the story. We are in the fight of our lives. Support our court case, the largest and most significant to gun owners in Canadian history.
InfowarsFan's comment: "Gun ownership is NOT a privilege, IT'S A RIGHT !"
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
Check out the "The CCFR Has Filed" Video here: https://youtu.be/ACtMzI9Dv2M
Share and sign all the firearm-related e-petitions! Don't forget, a confirmation email will come to you after you sign the petitions. You must confirm or your signature will NOT count.
https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Search
InfowarsFan's added fact: The three last paragraphs of text below that long list of banned firearms goes like this:
Implementation, compliance and enforcement, and service standards
The disposal of the prescribed prohibited firearms is dependent on voluntary compliance by affected owners and businesses. Calculation of the compliance rate will be complicated by the lack of information about non-restricted firearms and their owners; the compliance rate for non-restricted firearms will be based on the number of owners who declare themselves to be in possession of one or more affected firearms. The amount of compensation being offered per firearm may also affect the level of compliance. Communications are in place emphasizing the obligation on affected owners to comply with the new prohibitions, and further public communications on the compensation program will follow in the near future.
There is also a risk that affected firearms owners may elect to replace their firearms with models unaffected by the ban, causing a market displacement. This risk may be mitigated by adding additional makes and models to the list of prohibited firearms in the future.
The amendment to the Classification Regulations and the Amnesty Order come into force on the day on which they are made. The Amnesty Order will expire on April 30, 2022. Those who remain in possession of these firearms or devices at the end of the amnesty period could be subject to criminal liability for unlawful possession.
--- InfowarsFan: What they're admitting to is "calculation of the compliance rate" using a gun registery, or no registery in the case of non-restricted firearms, something we've been denouncing for decades while successive leftist administrations and victims associations kept denying.
--- InfowarsFan: they say that compliance rate will be affected by how much money is offered (ah! buyback programs... we've seen those turn into gun shows many times in the United States when attempted, someone unknowingly shows-up with a rare collector's item and next thing you know even some cops start salivating over them !)
--- InfowarsFan: In this one, they admit that anti-gun propaganda will play a role --- "Communications are in place emphasizing the obligation on affected owners to comply with the new prohibitions, and further public communications on the compensation program will follow in the near future."
--- InfowarsFan: The second paragraph is also a damning admission. See, they don't really care that much about some anticipated "market displacement" calling it a "risk", they just use this as a cover reason to arbitrarily add other firearms to the list.
--- InfowarsFan: The third paragraph is the usual good cop/bad cop mind control tactic that every institutional marxist regime puts at the end of every document to pose as moderates and social democrats. Never ever register your f-ing guns people... wether long gun or any other at all.
Uploaded on June 12 2020
Part two here: https://www.brighteon.com/492b495b-a7c5-428a-9a81-432f91997eb1
The CCFR partnered with WildTV to tell Canadian's our side of the story. We are in the fight of our lives. Support our court case, the largest and most significant to gun owners in Canadian history.
InfowarsFan's comment: "Gun ownership is NOT a privilege, IT'S A RIGHT !"
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
Check out the "The CCFR Has Filed" Video here: https://youtu.be/ACtMzI9Dv2M
Share and sign all the firearm-related e-petitions! Don't forget, a confirmation email will come to you after you sign the petitions. You must confirm or your signature will NOT count.
https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Search
InfowarsFan's added fact: The three last paragraphs of text below that long list of banned firearms goes like this:
Implementation, compliance and enforcement, and service standards
The disposal of the prescribed prohibited firearms is dependent on voluntary compliance by affected owners and businesses. Calculation of the compliance rate will be complicated by the lack of information about non-restricted firearms and their owners; the compliance rate for non-restricted firearms will be based on the number of owners who declare themselves to be in possession of one or more affected firearms. The amount of compensation being offered per firearm may also affect the level of compliance. Communications are in place emphasizing the obligation on affected owners to comply with the new prohibitions, and further public communications on the compensation program will follow in the near future.
There is also a risk that affected firearms owners may elect to replace their firearms with models unaffected by the ban, causing a market displacement. This risk may be mitigated by adding additional makes and models to the list of prohibited firearms in the future.
The amendment to the Classification Regulations and the Amnesty Order come into force on the day on which they are made. The Amnesty Order will expire on April 30, 2022. Those who remain in possession of these firearms or devices at the end of the amnesty period could be subject to criminal liability for unlawful possession.
--- InfowarsFan: What they're admitting to is "calculation of the compliance rate" using a gun registery, or no registery in the case of non-restricted firearms, something we've been denouncing for decades while successive leftist administrations and victims associations kept denying.
--- InfowarsFan: they say that compliance rate will be affected by how much money is offered (ah! buyback programs... we've seen those turn into gun shows many times in the United States when attempted, someone unknowingly shows-up with a rare collector's item and next thing you know even some cops start salivating over them !)
--- InfowarsFan: In this one, they admit that anti-gun propaganda will play a role --- "Communications are in place emphasizing the obligation on affected owners to comply with the new prohibitions, and further public communications on the compensation program will follow in the near future."
--- InfowarsFan: The second paragraph is also a damning admission. See, they don't really care that much about some anticipated "market displacement" calling it a "risk", they just use this as a cover reason to arbitrarily add other firearms to the list.
--- InfowarsFan: The third paragraph is the usual good cop/bad cop mind control tactic that every institutional marxist regime puts at the end of every document to pose as moderates and social democrats. Never ever register your f-ing guns people... wether long gun or any other at all.
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