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Babylon is fallen: Vatican's economic wealth, its mark & eventual destruction
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243 views • April 29, 2022
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Credits to a brother who understands Bible prophecy.
Bible prophecy in the book of Revelation is soon coming to an end. The whore of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is directly linked to the Vatican beast, located on the seven hills of Rome. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals’ attire) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).
In Revelation 18:4-5, God is pleading with us to “[...] Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
Please get out of satan’ home prior to her destruction in Revelation 18:8-9.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who understands Bible prophecy.
Bible prophecy in the book of Revelation is soon coming to an end. The whore of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is directly linked to the Vatican beast, located on the seven hills of Rome. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals’ attire) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).
In Revelation 18:4-5, God is pleading with us to “[...] Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
Please get out of satan’ home prior to her destruction in Revelation 18:8-9.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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