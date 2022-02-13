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Babies born to Vaxxed mothers - some are NOT HUMAN
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3633 views • February 13, 2022
Efforts to vette this information runs into informational brick walls. It is alleged that many women who have been vaxxed pre-coitus with the "Fauci Ouchi" have delivered babies that are NOT of the Homo Sapiens species.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CZk7UPPHnX4/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9CZk7UPPHnX4/
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