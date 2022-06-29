RADIO FREQUENCIES KILL! - YOUR 5G AND YOUR MAGNETIC MAC ADDRESS JAB ARE DOING THIS!

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Get this out! - magnetic vaxxed die off! - MARK STEELE https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIw9VgsZ2Zo1/
THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03
FIRES! THERE "LIKE" A HEATWAVE! - https://www.brighteon.com/450d7107-4c4b-4619-a520-d6010ab2dd75