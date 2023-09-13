Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video Shows A Large Group Of Migrants Crossing Illegally Into Lukeville, AZ Last Night.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1570 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Video Shows A Large Group Of Migrants Crossing Illegally Into Lukeville, AZ Last Night.


Per CBP sources, yesterday, Border Patrol in this Tucson, AZ sector alone apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants from all over globe, including 148 from Senegal. Others from Mauritania, Ghana, and Sudan

Keywords
a largegroup of migrantscrossing illegallyinto lukevilleaz last night

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket