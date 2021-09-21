© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Un-brainwashing Child Victims of ISIS & the Critical Importance of Religious Liberty
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 21, 2021
Religious freedom is critical to a free society, especially as persecution of Christians accelerates around the world, warns author and expert Tina Ramirez in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Christianity has survived and even thrived in Iraq and other nations in the Middle East despite genocide attempts and endless persecution, as Ramirez explained in a book she wrote for Voice of the Martyrs. She was able to go to Iraq to study this issue. In Afghanistan, the situation is now worse since the United States invasion and departure, she warned. Ramirez has worked actively in Sudan, too, where millions of Christians have been butchered and slaughtered for their faith. Now, with religious liberty under assault even in the United States, Ramirez is running for U.S. Congress to help protect it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.