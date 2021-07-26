Fauci: 'Vaccinated? Wear A Mask!' Will He Ever Be 'Canceled?'

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Fauci made the rounds on CNN and elsewhere over the weekend, addressing the increasing problem of vaccinated people testing positive for Covid. He said that the CDC is considering new mask guidelines...for the vaccinated! "Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask," he said. Isn't that why millions of Americans took the shot in the first place? Because they were promised they could ditch the mask? Also today: why is the CDC ditching the PCR test for Covid-19 after a year and a half? What's going on? The "experts" don't seem to have a clue.