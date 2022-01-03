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There’s Too Many Dems, Too Many Problems
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11 views • January 03, 2022
It is a land of confusion for President Joe Biden, and the entire left of center machine is completely misunderstanding the situation. The British progressive rock band Genesis released the song “Land of Confusion” in 1986, not knowing that in 2021, the lyrics would ring truer than ever. As it is another day that ends in Y, the left has proven leadership is at the bottom of the list of priorities, behind causing too many problems and not providing much love to go around.
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