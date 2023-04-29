Create New Account
Therefore I say Watch! He Will Come In a Hour You Do Not Expect
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 15 hours ago |

This is to encourage everybody that Jesus is coming, and YOU SHOULD BE LOOKING AND WAITING for Him, according to the scriptures.

Revelation 3:3 "Remember therefore how you have received and heard; hold fast and repent. Therefore if you will not watch, I will come upon you as a thief, and you will not know what hour I will come upon you."   

bible christ jesus truth rapture repent

