Therefore I say Watch! He Will Come In a Hour You Do Not Expect

This is to encourage everybody that Jesus is coming, and YOU SHOULD BE LOOKING AND WAITING for Him, according to the scriptures.
Revelation 3:3 "Remember therefore how you have received and heard; hold fast and repent. Therefore if you will not watch, I will come upon you as a thief, and you will not know what hour I will come upon you."
