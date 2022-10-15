General Flynn & Attorney Renz | Will Renz's Billion Dollar Lawsuit Bring Down the Globalists?

General Flynn & Attorney Thomas Renz | Will the Billion Dollar Lawsuit A BILLION Dollar Lawsuit Against Ecohealth Alliance, Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric Finally Bring Down the Globalists?

Why Did Representative Joe Courtney Introduce the HR 748 CARES ACT Designed to Fund COVID-19 Relief 1 Year and 1 Month Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Ever Occured? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748/text

The Patent Application for the System and Method for Testing for COVID-19 Was Filed – The Inventor Is Listed As Richard A. Rothschild - READ - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1

METHODS AND SYSTEMS OF PRIORITIZING TREATMENTS , VACCINATION , TESTING AND / OR ACTIVITIES WHILE PROTECTING THE PRIVACY OF INDIVIDUALS - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf

October 16th 2012 - Why Was a Patent Filed for the Creation of An Artificial Immune System: Methods for Making and Use? https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-8288159-B2

Are Central Banks Going Bankrupt? Morgan Stanley Makes A Striking Observation - READ - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/are-central-banks-going-bankrupt-morgan-stanley-makes-striking-observation

One World Government | "Join Me I'm Glad to Sit Here At the Right Hand of Satan. We Americans Are Going to Have to Yield Up Some of Our Sovereignty." - Walter Cronkite - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1nc43e-one-world-government-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "It's a Genocide of the Black Race. Planned Parenthood Was Made by Margaret Sanger a Known Eugenicist." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n09la-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "Trump Wanted Nothing But the Best for This Country." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n04jm-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-trump-wanted-nothing-but-the-best-for-this-co.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | He Was Told, "Go Out There and Use Your Platform to Push the Vaccinations." + Was His Wife Close Friends without the Clintons Without His Knowledge? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n020i-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "Why I Wrote WHITE LIVES MATTER On a Shirt Is Because They Do. It's the Obvious Thing." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n99ra-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-why-i-wrote-white-lives-matter-on-a-shirt.html