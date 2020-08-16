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Kamala Harris TOP COP
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17 views • August 16, 2020
Kamala Harris will do what Hillary could not do....
Wall Street,Hollywierd,The Media have been informed that Joe Biden will be elected president.That is the AGENDA planned like they did with Hillary as they will steal the election.
Within weeks after that they will take out Biden and Kamala Harris will be the president.
She will mandate all Blacks to get the Vaccine which will kill them or be sick for the rest of their lives, because Black lives matter.
She will make HITLARY look like a SAINT
Wall Street,Hollywierd,The Media have been informed that Joe Biden will be elected president.That is the AGENDA planned like they did with Hillary as they will steal the election.
Within weeks after that they will take out Biden and Kamala Harris will be the president.
She will mandate all Blacks to get the Vaccine which will kill them or be sick for the rest of their lives, because Black lives matter.
She will make HITLARY look like a SAINT
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