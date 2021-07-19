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CANADA - Vaccines For 2022 - 2023 - 2024 - 35M+35M+60M (130 Millions)
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921 views • July 19, 2021
🇨🇦Justin Castro🇨🇦 Canada’s Crime Minister declares to the world that Pfizer has successfully extorted Canadian tax dollars. (56 seconds) Listen to the numbers. Canada is a country of less than 38 million people. If people don’t wake up, they will be injected to death.
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