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"ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS PLANNING" - New Book Out - Available as Kindle and paperback through Amazon!!
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90 views • May 09, 2021
"ESSENTIAL OPERATIONS PLANNING" by Ken Pennington and Paul Reid
Available in kindle and paperback

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0942MSG78

Essential Operational Planning - Policing a difficult world Planning Police, Close Protection, Emergency Firearms and Public Order Operations. A User’s Guide -‘It takes an awful lot of hard police work to make nothing happen’. This publication is intended to provide operational commanders and planning teams with guidance based upon real life experience in the management of Close Protection Emergency, Firearms and Public Order Operations. All of these lessons learned were acquired in an environment where terrorists (of rival factions) constantly sought to exploit any weakness in procedures and take life. The book is deliberately short, it is an aide memoire, a field manual for those charged with the safety of Principals, the public, officers and employees in a dangerous world. Both pre-planned and spontaneous operations will be covered. They have similarities but they are not the same and as such bring their own challenges The importance of ‘constant readiness’ and creating effective teams. Such teams should consider perfection to be normality in their operations and who employ a sense of ‘professional paranoia’ in their planning. In this book we will show the reader how to: Manage intelligence Maintain operational security Carry out effect decision making in advance and during operations. This will also cover risk analysis Effect briefing Create effective command and control Maintain community policing (and as a consequence community support) Respond to the media Maintain audits regarding actions taken. We have sought to provide examples of how these concepts have been applied in real scenarios. The real operations that will be discussed include: Deceiving criminal and terrorist operators and maintaining operational security Building effective teams in a crisis and introducing innovation A spontaneous response to an aircraft emergency Working with Senior Command and International Agencies in an African State to prevent significant civil disorder Carrying out high profile search operations in an area where community tensions are high – but maintaining liaison with communities without compromising operational security. We hope you enjoy this publication and that it is useful. That was the intention when we authored it. If you wish to improve the professionalism of your operations then this is the publication for you. Looking back on our careers, we would both say, ‘It wasn’t easy but it was worth it’.
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