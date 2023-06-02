Create New Account
FROM SLAVES TO CONQUERORS: HISTORY OF THE SLAVS
How did the Slavic people go from slaves to conquerors? Today we're going to discuss the origin and history of the Slavic peoples, and just how they managed to spread out across the globe, becoming some of the world's most influential nations.

Let me know your thoughts on the Slavic nations and peoples and thanks for watching!

russiaeuropepolandslavseastern europeurkrainebyzantinebaltic states

