Business Success | How to Create a Scalable Business Model with Brian Scudamore of 1-800-Got-Junk

Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/





Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire





NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “A goal is a dream with a deadline.” - Napoleon Hill (Think & Grow Rich)





NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “We don’t like checklists. They can be painstaking. They’re not much fun. But I don’t think the issue here is mere laziness. There’s something deeper, more visceral going on when people walk away not only from saving lives but from making money. It somehow feels beneath us to use a checklist, an embarrassment. It runs counter to deeply held beliefs about how the truly great among us—those we aspire to be—handle situations of high stakes and complexity. The truly great are daring. They improvise. They do not have protocols and checklists. Maybe our idea of heroism needs updating.” ― Atul Gawande (The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right)





Learn More Today At:

https://www.1800gotjunk.com/us_en

www.wow1day.com

https://www.shackshine.com/





Learn More About Brian’s Book Today At:

BYOB: Build Your Own Business, Be Your Own Boss - https://www.amazon.com/BYOB-Build-Your-Business-Boss-ebook/dp/B09T3XG9JN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=33Z0MHVBNNZLX&keywords=byob+brian&qid=1654198982&sprefix=byob+brian%2Caps%2C200&sr=8-1

Vision

People

Systems





Read the E-Myth Revisited: https://www.amazon.com/The-E-Myth-Revisited-audiobook/dp/B00094F0ES/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2P456JUCPJ1ZO&keywords=e+myth+revisited&qid=1654199569&sprefix=e+myth+revisited%2Caps%2C205&sr=8-1