Fire Power! • "It All Comes Down To This: A Good Counterfeit vs. The Remnant" 9-6-23
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 16 hours ago

As America wobbles on the brink of economic calamity, the possibility of World War, civil unrest, and moral bankruptcy, there is still hope in a group of people known as "The Remnant: It's those who hunger and thirst for righteousness and that are willing to teach, preach, and live out the Bible in its entity and defend the faith. Those who have discernment from the Holy Spirit and who will not back down, cave, or capitulate, God is raising up "hidden voices" and those who may be the "least likely" for such a time as this. In today's broadcast, we will lay out the case that it's this praying Remnant army that may be able to save America from the brink of calamity and call the nation to repentance.

👉 👉 https://toddcoconato.com 👈👈
👉 👉 https://mariomurillo.org/ 👈👈

Keywords
godjesuscounterfeitremnantfire powermario murillotodd coconato

