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Max Igan: The Last World War! There is NO such thing as a Coincidence! [29.03.2022]
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390 views • March 29, 2022
NB! Note: I had a meeting yesterday with a old public freedom fighter, now politician, and an independent journalist, I have known both in person for many years. I have reflected over the meeting all evening yesterday, have slept on it, and still this morning.
I have worked with people throughout my life, and the last about 30 years always listened and trusted in my intuition, my sixth sense, my bulshitt detector which is enormously sharpened and crisp and I have always trusted it, and it very rarely failed me.
There is something that 'smells', they lie, interrupts, don't let me speak, will not hear my 'angle', they feed the satanic rigged corrupt 'system', including the legal system and the devil's lawyers (I've been through a about 15-20 attorneys in my time and everyone has Fucked me in the as), they have sick satanic 'thoughts', do not go public about pedophilia, and much more...
I could write a short story about it and exhibit them both...
'Where there is smoke there is always fire.' There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
PS. And both of these (Satanic Psychopathic Controlled Opposition Psyop?) idiots also believe that 'viruses' exists even though I have asked both, verbally and via email to see 'TERRAIN - The Film' and 'THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1)' and do their own Fucking Research.. But they won't...
This is also why I say that 99,999% of people on this earth are totally Brainwashed Zombie idiots...
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
--
THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
--
Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating
https://gab.com/TankA79/posts/108030127980444514
Severe Weather Update: heavy rainfall & life-threatening flash flooding for SE Qld & NE NSW - 28 Marh 2022
https://youtu.be/pJDI6vlBFts
What's Really Happening With the Australian Fires (and now floods)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFPng-7ZaXo/
Black Leopard and The Animal Communicator, Anna Breytenbach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL--zc1KIxk
Anna Breytenbach Animal Communicator Full Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2vhV63lx2k
Prezence Music - Losin Dey Mind (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9doKH0fBrU
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
My Patreon Account has been terminated.
Please Support The Crowhouse on SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/thecrowhouse
TheCrowhouse - 87367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MV4O1YYObvHG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
I have worked with people throughout my life, and the last about 30 years always listened and trusted in my intuition, my sixth sense, my bulshitt detector which is enormously sharpened and crisp and I have always trusted it, and it very rarely failed me.
There is something that 'smells', they lie, interrupts, don't let me speak, will not hear my 'angle', they feed the satanic rigged corrupt 'system', including the legal system and the devil's lawyers (I've been through a about 15-20 attorneys in my time and everyone has Fucked me in the as), they have sick satanic 'thoughts', do not go public about pedophilia, and much more...
I could write a short story about it and exhibit them both...
'Where there is smoke there is always fire.' There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
PS. And both of these (Satanic Psychopathic Controlled Opposition Psyop?) idiots also believe that 'viruses' exists even though I have asked both, verbally and via email to see 'TERRAIN - The Film' and 'THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1)' and do their own Fucking Research.. But they won't...
This is also why I say that 99,999% of people on this earth are totally Brainwashed Zombie idiots...
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
--
THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
--
Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating
https://gab.com/TankA79/posts/108030127980444514
Severe Weather Update: heavy rainfall & life-threatening flash flooding for SE Qld & NE NSW - 28 Marh 2022
https://youtu.be/pJDI6vlBFts
What's Really Happening With the Australian Fires (and now floods)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFPng-7ZaXo/
Black Leopard and The Animal Communicator, Anna Breytenbach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL--zc1KIxk
Anna Breytenbach Animal Communicator Full Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2vhV63lx2k
Prezence Music - Losin Dey Mind (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9doKH0fBrU
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
My Patreon Account has been terminated.
Please Support The Crowhouse on SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/thecrowhouse
TheCrowhouse - 87367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MV4O1YYObvHG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
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