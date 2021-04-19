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Κ. Ποντίκας 19/04/21 - Εγώ έχω να πω Προσοχή σε ποιους δίνουμε αξία .
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32 views • April 20, 2021
Δυστυχώς τα πράγματα δεν είναι καθόλου καλά απ ότι καταλαβαίνω και εάν δεν βάλει ο Θεός το χέρι του ΔΕΝ μας βλέπω καθόλου καλά . Αυτό βέβαια αλλάζει από μέρα σε μέρα αλλά………………………………….
Λογικά ο κάθε ένας πάει για το δικό του συμφέρων δυστυχώς από τον κ. Βόβολη το περίμενα από κάποια στιγμή και μετα άλλαξε ο τρόπος που μίλαγε ήταν λες και έβλεπες πολιτικό μακάρι να βγω ψεύτης .
Λογικά ο κάθε ένας πάει για το δικό του συμφέρων δυστυχώς από τον κ. Βόβολη το περίμενα από κάποια στιγμή και μετα άλλαξε ο τρόπος που μίλαγε ήταν λες και έβλεπες πολιτικό μακάρι να βγω ψεύτης .
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