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Ban on RT Broadcasters in Germany – Great Misconception of Press Diversity
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10 views • March 26, 2022
On February 2, 2022, RT was banned from broadcasting its program here in Germany. How does this happen – in a country of press diversity? In response, Russia banned the German broadcasting service DW (Deutsche Welle) from broadcasting in Russia. This led to a heated debate.
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