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EVIL VS EVIL: Who's Side Are You On?
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22 views • May 01, 2020
Most governments, political parties, churches, organizations, etc are all the same. Their all universally NOT following the teachings of Jesus. So don't waste your time with them, it's just going to lead you down a path of distraction and confusion away from the teachings of Jesus.
When it comes to politics, it's always Left vs Right, or East vs West, and you pick the side that lines up best with your political ideologies. But deep down, you know that neither side represents the ideal political system, and that you will always be left with one problem or another, regardless of who is in power. So what do you do? This video will show you.
When it comes to politics, it's always Left vs Right, or East vs West, and you pick the side that lines up best with your political ideologies. But deep down, you know that neither side represents the ideal political system, and that you will always be left with one problem or another, regardless of who is in power. So what do you do? This video will show you.
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