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Professor Sucharit Bhakdi interviewed by Willem Engel
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157 views • January 16, 2021
Willem Engel with Sucharit Bhakdi, January 14, 2021
The great professor Sucharit Bhakdi interviewed by Willem Engel from Viruswaarheid, Netherlands.
Optimization of Lipid Nanoparticles for Intramuscular Administration of mRNA Vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6383180/
Sucharit Bhakdi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sucharit_Bhakdi
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
Corona false alarm?
English https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/corona-false-alarm-karina-reiss-phd/1137565564
Deutsch https://www.presse.online/2020/06/28/bhakdi-der-zensierte-bestseller-corona-fehlalarm/
Nederlands https://www.deblauwetijger.com/product/corona-vals-alarm/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOFHlVmACJo
The great professor Sucharit Bhakdi interviewed by Willem Engel from Viruswaarheid, Netherlands.
Optimization of Lipid Nanoparticles for Intramuscular Administration of mRNA Vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6383180/
Sucharit Bhakdi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sucharit_Bhakdi
Viruswaarheid
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
Corona false alarm?
English https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/corona-false-alarm-karina-reiss-phd/1137565564
Deutsch https://www.presse.online/2020/06/28/bhakdi-der-zensierte-bestseller-corona-fehlalarm/
Nederlands https://www.deblauwetijger.com/product/corona-vals-alarm/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOFHlVmACJo
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