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SENSATIONAL: Censored From The Internet
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40 views • April 28, 2021
This video was recently taken offline, cause the powers that be don't want anything obedient workers. A group of Citizen Journalists dive into the concept of 'Fake News' and learn how it's been used to shape the World. Produced by El Ride Productions
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608855c01875f60f7fd34c13
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608855c01875f60f7fd34c13
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