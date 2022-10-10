Create New Account
Digital ID Key Part of 'Great Reset' Neo-Feudalism
The New American
The Deep State is planning to give every person on the planet a "digital ID" that will eventually track everything from their medical history and vaccine statues to education and social-credit score as part of the Great Reset, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The digital ID scheme is backed by Bill Gates, the United Nations, and governments around the world. And it is already making great progress across the United States, including in conservative states such as Utah and Mississippi.


alex newmandigital idthe new americangreat resetbehind the deep state

