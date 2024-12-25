About the End Time Catastrophes and their Causes, Widespread Betrayal and Deceit and Lord's Example

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some comments about the general End Time physical and spiritual trials and tribulations, preceding the Second Coming of the Lord around 2030 and an appeal to return to Him, the only most loving Father and Creator of all of us, all based on the Bible and The New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer, given through Inner Word between 1840 and 1844
A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/prophecies-and-scientific-predictions.html
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html
Brochure - NEW REVELATION - ABOUT THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20THE%20SECOND%20COMING%20OF%20JESUS%20CHRIST%20-%20ed%201.pdf
REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND
COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf
The Household of God vol. 3 (in the final part on the Flood) https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/HhgVol3.pdf
Earth and Moon https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Earth%20and%20Moon.pdf
Gifts of Heaven vol. 1 https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Gifts%20from%20Heaven%20vol%201%20-%20draft.pdf
Secrets of Life https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/GM%20-%20Secrets%20of%20Life.pdf
Secrets of Creation https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Secrets%2Bof%2BCreation%2B01-30-2019.pdf
The Grossglockner (A Gospel of the Mountains) https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/The%20Grossglockner%20-%20English.pdf
The Fly https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/The%20Fly%20Jakob%20Lorber.pdf
The Great Gospel of John Book1 (of 25) https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/TheGreatGospelOfJohnBook1.pdf
The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/K%20Eggelstein%20-%20The%20Prophet-J%20Lorber%20predicts.pdf
Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE OLD TESTAMENT https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20CHRISTIANITY%20UNVEILED%20-%20Old%20Testament%20-%20ed%201.pdf
Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE NEW TESTAMENT https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure-NewRevelation-ChristianityUnveiled-NewTestament-Ed2.pdf
SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer (1840 - 1877) https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Bible%20%2B%20NR%20STudy%20-%20SYMBOLIC%20IMAGES%20OF%20THE%20BIBLE%20EXLAINED%20IN%20THE%20%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20update%202023.pdf