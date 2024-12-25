BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
About the End Time Catastrophes and their Causes, Widespread Betrayal and Deceit and Lord's Example
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
19 views • 4 months ago

Some comments about the general End Time physical and spiritual trials and tribulations, preceding the Second Coming of the Lord around 2030 and an appeal to return to Him, the only most loving Father and Creator of all of us, all based on the Bible and The New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer, given through Inner Word between 1840 and 1844

Ref:

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/prophecies-and-scientific-predictions.html

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html


Brochure - NEW REVELATION - ABOUT THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20THE%20SECOND%20COMING%20OF%20JESUS%20CHRIST%20-%20ed%201.pdf


REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND

COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf


The Household of God vol. 3 (in the final part on the Flood) https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/HhgVol3.pdf


Earth and Moon https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Earth%20and%20Moon.pdf


Gifts of Heaven vol. 1 https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Gifts%20from%20Heaven%20vol%201%20-%20draft.pdf


Secrets of Life https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/GM%20-%20Secrets%20of%20Life.pdf


Secrets of Creation https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/Secrets%2Bof%2BCreation%2B01-30-2019.pdf


The Grossglockner (A Gospel of the Mountains) https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/The%20Grossglockner%20-%20English.pdf


The Fly https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/The%20Fly%20Jakob%20Lorber.pdf


The Great Gospel of John Book1 (of 25) https://ia803205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/TheGreatGospelOfJohnBook1.pdf


The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/K%20Eggelstein%20-%20The%20Prophet-J%20Lorber%20predicts.pdf


Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE OLD TESTAMENT https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20CHRISTIANITY%20UNVEILED%20-%20Old%20Testament%20-%20ed%201.pdf


Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE NEW TESTAMENT https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure-NewRevelation-ChristianityUnveiled-NewTestament-Ed2.pdf


SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer (1840 - 1877) https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Bible%20%2B%20NR%20STudy%20-%20SYMBOLIC%20IMAGES%20OF%20THE%20BIBLE%20EXLAINED%20IN%20THE%20%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20update%202023.pdf

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
