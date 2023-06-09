Roger Stone - History & Testimony

Roger Stone shares his life history into politics and how he became a target of the current pollical setting because of his 44-year friendship with [POTUS] Donald J Trump. He was asked to bare false witness against his friend, he refused. His integrity and tenacity to fight this vicious group of political evil men, brought down false accusations and attacks that wiped out everything he and his wife worked for. The legal attacks have not yet ended as there are still more court cases for him to fight. "They are using the court system as a weapon to wipe out his finances and exhaust his life! The depths of this type of evil in politics was mostly done underhandedly.... however, today it's become a vicious commonplace. If it could be done to him, it can be done to you! Testimony: like most of us, we turn to God when things are dire, Roger was not different in that. Though a Catholic and raised to believe about Jesus, the depths of this evil turn him to God and he came to personally know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior!

It's my prayer that this interview will reveal the true heart, hero, and man of integrity that Roger Stone truly is and that if you feel led you will help Roger with his defense fund if you feel inclined. We are our brother's brother and sister. It would also help if you purchased from his website (below). He has multiple books sharing truth you won't hear in our mainstream media. All his books can be found below on his website and the newest book being "The Man Who Killed Kennedy. Case against LBJ" you can get a signed copy .... excellent read... all links are below. Please like and share and thank you for listening to Warriors Rise!

