Alex Jones Full Show 1/16/26 FRIDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRIDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST! Trusted Sources Have Told Infowars Trump Is Set To Declare The Insurrection Act As Early As Next Week! PLUS, For The First Time In 50 Years, The US Has A Net Negative Immigration Rate! Investigative Journalist Nick Sortor Reports From Minnesota's Democrat Party War Zone, And Reveals New Details About How Independent Journalists Were Instrumental In The Arrest Of The Latin King Gang Banger Who Publicly Hijacked Weapons From An FBI Vehicle! Patriot & Leading Candidate For Minnesota Governor, Mike Lindell, Joins Alex Jones To Break The Latest On His Fight To Save His Home State! FINALLY, Former J6 Political Prisoners Joe Biggs & Enrique Tarrio Call For President Trump To Declare The Insurrection Act NOW In Minnesota! — FULL SHOW 1/16/26