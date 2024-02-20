Trump Lawfare Levels Up

Last week, TDS-afflicted Judge Engoron slapped a fine on Trump of more than $350 million, for the crime of developing real estate. We discuss this and the Fani Willis debacle down in Georgia, as well as Putin's latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal camp.
0:47 – New York State’s legal persecution of Trump
15:10 – An excerpt from our exclusive interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prior to its Feb. 21 public release.
16:30 – Putin’s latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
23:09 – Fani Willis debacle
33:37 – The Constitutional Convention threat
