Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Lawfare Levels Up
channel image
The New American
2318 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

Last week, TDS-afflicted Judge Engoron slapped a fine on Trump of more than $350 million, for the crime of developing real estate. We discuss this and the Fani Willis debacle down in Georgia, as well as Putin's latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal camp. 0:47 – New York State’s legal persecution of Trump 15:10 – An excerpt from our exclusive interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prior to its Feb. 21 public release. 16:30 – Putin’s latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 23:09 – Fani Willis debacle 33:37 – The Constitutional Convention threat

Keywords
trumplawfarefanni willisnavalyn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket