Trump Lawfare Levels Up

Last week, TDS-afflicted Judge Engoron slapped a fine on Trump of more than $350 million, for the crime of developing real estate. We discuss this and the Fani Willis debacle down in Georgia, as well as Putin's latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal camp. 0:47 – New York State’s legal persecution of Trump 15:10 – An excerpt from our exclusive interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene prior to its Feb. 21 public release. 16:30 – Putin’s latest hit: the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 23:09 – Fani Willis debacle 33:37 – The Constitutional Convention threat

