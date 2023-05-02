Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
332) Mark Steele: 5G LED Streetlights Weapon Explained
332 views
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published a day ago |

Source: GET 5G AWARE channel | 13 de Novembro de 2019:5G LED weapon explained (for those who still don't get it) - By Mark Steele: https://www.facebook.com/100057226759000/videos/543726039537265/?__tn__=%2CO


KPIX 5 News:

Doctors say LED street lights could be impacting your health: https://www.facebook.com/367542343889100/videos/640150666488597/?v=640150666488597


LED street lights increase the risk of breast cancer, and other potentially fatal illnesses:  https://doubletakenews.wixsite.com/home/post/led-street-lights-increase-the-risk-of-breast-cancer-and-other-potentially-fatal-illnesses


For more contact SAVE US NOW: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
emf5gweaponmark steelesmartledstreetlight

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket