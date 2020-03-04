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What Do the Teachings of Jesus, Flat Earth, and Hebrew Roots Have in Common?
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20 views • March 04, 2020
What do the teachings of Jesus, flat Earth, and Hebrew roots have in common? Not much, really, except for the fact that advocates for these three things have been drawn to this channel. Like us, flat Earth proponents have also been victims of YouTube blocking videos due to "borderline content". And even though this channel does not seek to promote the name of Jesus as Yeshua Hamashiach, the Hebrew roots proponents have been right there with us as far as seriously questioning the religious status quo. This video attempts to seek some unity with these other groups, without compromising on what the true Cornerstone is meant to be (the teachings of Jesus)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uu4IX...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2xtj...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taJdP...
FE | The man who saw the *Real Earth* from Stratosphere!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLupX...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xal8B...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvzga...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9556h...
Notice of a YouTube Community Guidelines Strike by Wesley Fryer
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j437n...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdiG9...
light fx PNG Designed By yagnik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aicYB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNvCY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CNn8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZZns...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuzyC...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wq3G...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqU2L...
Hope by Vishmak https://soundcloud.com/vishmak
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Hope-Vishmak
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NAMVKywyFHw
Dreams by Firefl!es https://soundcloud.com/mangesh-dongar...
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/dreams-fireflies
Music promoted by Audio Library https: https://youtu.be/UD0-KV3SoGI
Epic and Dramatic Trailer Music by Ross Bugden
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKG...
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Prelude No 18 by Chris Zabriskie http://chriszabriskie.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Classic Horror 1" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Virtutes Instrumenti" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Evening Fall (Harp)" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Epic Unease" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uu4IX...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2xtj...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taJdP...
FE | The man who saw the *Real Earth* from Stratosphere!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLupX...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xal8B...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvzga...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9556h...
Notice of a YouTube Community Guidelines Strike by Wesley Fryer
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j437n...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdiG9...
light fx PNG Designed By yagnik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aicYB...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNvCY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CNn8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZZns...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuzyC...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wq3G...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqU2L...
Hope by Vishmak https://soundcloud.com/vishmak
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Hope-Vishmak
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NAMVKywyFHw
Dreams by Firefl!es https://soundcloud.com/mangesh-dongar...
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/dreams-fireflies
Music promoted by Audio Library https: https://youtu.be/UD0-KV3SoGI
Epic and Dramatic Trailer Music by Ross Bugden
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKG...
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Prelude No 18 by Chris Zabriskie http://chriszabriskie.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Classic Horror 1" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Virtutes Instrumenti" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Evening Fall (Harp)" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Epic Unease" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...)
Keywords
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