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Come Out of Her My People!
RightlyDividing
RightlyDividing
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76 views • June 22, 2022

This video seeks to expose Roman Catholicism for what it really is and its key role in the end times.


God loves you fiercely and passionately. He loves you so much that He gave His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).


The moment you believe on the finished work of Jesus Christ, that He was born of a virgin, wrapped in flesh, lived a perfect life for He is God in the flesh. He died for the remission of all of your sin, past, present and future. He was buried and rose again on the third day according to Scripture (1 Corinthians 15:1-4) and shed his precious blood to atone for your sins in full. you are saved and born again with the Holy Spirit of Promise (Ephesians 1:13-14). Salvation is a free gift…not of ourselves lest anyone should boast (Ephesians 2: 8-9).


We are all born sinners and we all fall short of the glory but God made a way for us to be with Him in His kingdom. The only work required for salvation is to believe on the One He sent and that is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love is the reason He came for you…


Today is the day for salvation! There is no time to wait! Put your trust in the finished work of Jesus on the cross and his shed blood alone as payment for your sins in full!

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