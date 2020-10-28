Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor - Ways to Produce More

Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, also known as abrineurin, is a peptide molecule found in the brain (hippocampus, cortex, and basal forebrain) and spinal cord. It is part of the neurotrophin family of growth factors which include NG-3, NG-4, and Nerve Growth Factor.BDNF has been intensely studied since it was first isolated in 1982, but we still have a lot more to learn. From what we now know, the primary role of BDNF is to maintain the lifespan of neurons (brain cells), and for this reason is thought to play a crucial role in long term memory and overall cognitive function. It also plays a role in neurogenesis and synaptogenesis – the creation of brain cells and brain cell pathways – indicating a central role in learning and higher thinking.Ways to Produce More Include:1) Intense Exercise2) Exposure to Sunlight3) Social Engagement4) Listening to Music5) MeditationSeasonal Variation of Serum BDNF research:Photos:Social Engagement - Photo by Kevin Curtis on UnsplashSunlight - Photo by Ainsley Myles on UnsplashSprinting - Photo by Jonathan Chng on UnsplashMeditation - Photo by Simon Migaj on UnsplashListening to Music - Photo by Element5 Digital on UnsplashDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.