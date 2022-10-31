UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: ¿Una línea ininterrumpida de sucesión apostólica?

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Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
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La declaración de que los papas son los sucesores del apóstol Pedro es la piedra angular del catolicismo romano, sin la cual la iglesia perdería su singularidad y no podría funcionar. Por consiguiente, debemos dedicar más tiempo para examinar con cuidado esta afirmación. ¿Existe realmente una línea ininterrumpida de 262 papas que sucedieron a Pedro?
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