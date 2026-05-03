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Warn reptilian Satanist elite activated their Western nations women’s gender war extinction WW3 plan
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Warn the 99.99% Western feminist nations' women who are headed to hell that the earth's hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian demon avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist elites just activated their women's gender war extinction World War 3 plan. Millions of Western men "passport bros" are escaping the feminist nations like Sweden & US & UK to look for wives in other nations. God had been warning for decades and now it is happening. God has said pretty much everything that needs to be warned every day in our real Christians’ (not the millions of women’s equality fake Christians in the churches) daily sermons for decades, so now it is just getting out videos to give the 99.99% Western feminist nations’ women a last call to repent. If they do not repent, they will end up with the other already dead 99.99% 1960s “psychedelic drugs demon-possessed” “Jesus movement Christian worship satanic rock music demon-possessed” “multiple nephilim reptilian male sex partners demon-possessed” “New Age witchcraft necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling demon-possessed” grandmothers and post-1960s “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” single mothers and their most wicked End Times generation granddaughters & daughters in hell. Warn them with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that all your church donators will form a mob riot and drag you out of your church and try to crucify you on their “women’s equality” demonstration picket signs, and all your millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid church member witch assassins will plot how to crucify you & slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you have taken an oath to your Satan Lucifer to exterminate all human specie women, and you are dedicated to the hatred towards women forever & ever.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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