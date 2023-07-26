Ben Sassehole Middle of the Road - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes

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Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes
Yo, remember Ben Sassehole? He is so dumb when he heard the middle of
the road is where accidents happen, he went there and peed himself.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
#bensasse #bensassehole #sassehole #nebraska #congress #ussenate #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke