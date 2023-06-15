Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God’s Elohím spaceships versus satan’s UFOs!
46 views
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday |

God’s Elohím spaceships versus satan’s UFOs!


REVELATIONS OF GOD: THE ALMIGHTY GOD OF ABRAHAM, ISAAC AND JACOB REVEALS AMONG OTHERS HIS ELOHÍM SPACESHIPS! THE UFOs, THAT ARE BEING OBSERVED, HOWEVER, ARE FROM THE ‘VISITORS FROM SPACE’!


Published on Jun 2, 2013 in the www evangelicalendtimemschine the Stichting eindtijdnieuws, you can suport Gods work with your prayers ore a donation, thank you for your suport.

Please share and do not change © BC

FacebookTwitterEmailshare

Keywords
gods elohim spaceships versus satans ufosrevelations of godthe almighty god of abrahamisaac and jacob reveals among othershis elohim spaceshipsthe ufos that are being observed are from the visitors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket