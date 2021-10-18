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video of the capitol police officer beating Rosanne Boyland
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150 views • October 18, 2021
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https://gab.com/StopHate
https://gab.com/Teamsaveamerica
@StopHate @TeamSaveAmerica
#StopHate #TeamSaveAmerica
https://gab.com/Teamsaveamerica/posts/107117822242524496
https://gab.com/Teamsaveamerica/posts/107119273953616681
See deaths police were responsible for on January 6:
https://StopHate.com/4-murders
What can we do? Glad you asked:
https://StopHate.com/J6
Fundraiser links for J6 Political Prisoners:
https://StopHate.com/SHDOD
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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