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Part 1 - The F@lse Fl@g Will Happen In KIEV, Ukraine - NATO, USA - Gonzola Lira 032622
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140 views • March 27, 2022
Thanks to Gonzalo Lira on YT for keeping us updated, & making this video so I could share it.
Link and article, discussed in video. Dailymail.
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden DID help secure millions in funding for US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research, laptop emails reveal, raising more questions about the disgraced son of then vice president
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html
Telegram post with supporting material: https://t.me/realCRP/4000
https://t.me/realCRP
https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
Join me on Patreon for exclusive content:
https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
Link and article, discussed in video. Dailymail.
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden DID help secure millions in funding for US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research, laptop emails reveal, raising more questions about the disgraced son of then vice president
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html
Telegram post with supporting material: https://t.me/realCRP/4000
https://t.me/realCRP
https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
Join me on Patreon for exclusive content:
https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
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