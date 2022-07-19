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Pastor Larry Scher Wrote a Inspirational and Revealing look into the New World Order and how it relates to Biblical Scenario in these last days. The book is on the main website at www.yahsassembly.org
You can download the book for free here: http://yahsassembly.org/download/the-end-of-the-new-world-order/
To Bless this Ministry with a Donation and help us reach more people with the Truth , please visit our donation page here: https://yahsassembly.org/2018/08/31/donation-policy/