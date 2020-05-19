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Explosions in LA & Now NYC While Trump Circles Obama- Dean Ryan / Mike Bara / Fetzer
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96 views • May 19, 2020
Real Deal Reports (18 May 2020) with Dean Ryan in LA and Mike Bara in Seattle. Update on LA Explosion and Mysterious Death of Space Force Col. Italian MP denounces Bill Gates and recommends referral to the International Criminal Court for Crimes Against Humanity. Echos from US publications as well as the Fauci/Gates pandemic scam falls apart. Issues arises about Barack Obama and the death of a woman who appears to have been his as a girl, where she and her children were taken out in Mexico. Very, very messy. Lots of blockbusting news.
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