Dec 24, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog: Don’t stop putting me first and this will be one of the most exciting and rewarding times of your life. It will be different as I will be flowing through you. Keep submitting as my vessel. Keep dying to yourself each day. Stay humble even after I start flowing through you as human nature and your flesh will try to pull you away from your dependence on me. #HumanNature #StayHumble #PutGodFirst
